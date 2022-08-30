Thibodaux Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #52 present over $150K in donations to local organizations

Thibodaux Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #52 presented checks to three local organizations that benefitted from the 4th Annual 2022 F.O.P. Mud Bug Boil-Off, Held this past spring, the annual event attracted a large crowd in beautiful, historic Downtown Thibodaux.

On Friday, August 26, 2022, the F.O.P. presented checks to Thibodaux Main Street Inc., the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lafourche and Thibodaux, and the Thibodaux Fraternal Order Police Lodge #52. The 2022 Mud Bug Boil-Off profited a total of $152,829.19, distributing the funds to organizations to pour back into the community. The F.O.P. presented the Children’s Advocacy Center (C.A.C) of Thibodaux and Lafourche Main Street with checks in the amount of $38,207.29, and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #52 with a check in the amount of $76,414.61.

“On behalf of all these organizations, we assure you these funds will be put to good use while being poured back into our community in many ways,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Police. “This event could only be possible with the dedicated and supportive citizens and business owners in this great community we call home. We are truly humbled by the unbelievable support and can’t thank you enough for backing these three great non-profit organizations. We are truly enthused by the direction we continue to head as an organization and are truly humbled how the community helps us grow each year.”

Thibodaux Police said they are already gearing up for the 5th Annual F.O.P. Mud Bug Boil-Off, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, 2023.