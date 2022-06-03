Thibodaux High accepting registration for Youth Skills Camp

Thibodaux High School Girls basketball and volleyball programs are teaming up to host the 1st annual Youth Skills Camp. The camp will be led by Thibodaux High School’s head basketball Coach Ashely Adams, and volleyball Coaches Carley Martin and Charlotte Menard.

The Youth Skill Camp will take place at Thibodaux High School, beginning Wednesday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is for girls ages 6-14. The coaches will host group sessions for each sport, teaching the fundamentals of their game. Athletes will spend two hours in each session, learning the skills needed to compete in each sport. Lunch will be provided daily for participants in between sessions. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Registration for the summer camp is $60 and can be completed by contacting Coach Carley Martin at @cmcinnis@mylpsd.com or Coach Ashley Adams at anadams@mylpsd.com. Those who register before Thursday, June 30, will receive a shirt with their registration fee.