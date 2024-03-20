Thibodaux High Sophomore honored at National “Yes I Can” Awards in Texas

Congratulations to Thibodaux High School Sophomore Owen Delatte, who was recently one of the 12 students honored in San Antonio, Texas for the Yes I Can Awards.

The Council for Exceptional Children (CEC) recognizes children and youth with exceptionalities who have demonstrated their determination in multiple ways. Each year, the CEC honors 12 outstanding students across the country at the Yes I Can Awards, presented at the CEC Convention & Expo, for exceptionalities in 6 categories: Academics, Arts, School & Community Activities, Self-Advocacy, Technology, and Transition.

Delatte was honored as one of the students recognized in the Self-Advocacy category of the awards. The Yes I Can Self-Advocacy Award recognizes students and youth with “exceptionalities who have demonstrated achievement that far exceeds expectations in assuming practical responsibility for oneself, using knowledge of legal rights, advancing one’s goals, or advocating for one’s needs, such as effectively obtaining appropriate accommodations for oneself or others,” as reads a statement on the CEC’s website. Read more about the other categories here.

“This is a big honor, and I’m so glad I can reach this many people with what I’m doing,” said Delatte. “I hope I can inspire others to advocate for themselves in the same way.” Delatte hopes to attend university after he leaves Thibodaux High School to major in mathematics or chemistry.

Congratulations to Owen for this achievement!