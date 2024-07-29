Thibodaux Main Street Achieves National Accreditation for 2024

Thibodaux Main Street has announced its accreditation for the 2024 Nationally-Accredited Main Street Program.

This accreditation represents the highest level of recognition from Main Street America, the national Main Street organization. Out of approximately 1,600 Main Street communities across the country, Thibodaux Main Street is one of only 24 to receive national accreditation.

Thibodaux Main Street Executive Director Danielle Stein explained that the organization has met baseline requirements and demonstrated success in six areas of accreditation standards. The accreditation standards for 2024 were updated, requiring additional effort, making this achievement even more significant.

Being accredited signifies a commitment to running an efficient and effective program to promote downtown and provide resources to property owners and businesses. It also opens up unique opportunities for the organization to support the communities served through grant opportunities.

This accomplishment reflects the organization’s dedication to creating a thriving economy and a welcoming environment for businesses and residents alike, “I can sense a change,” Stein said, ” I’ve been in this position for about six and a half years now, and I can see and feel the difference. There is definitely an increased interest in businesses moving downtown and or people having events downtown.”