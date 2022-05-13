Thibodaux Main Street announces restoration grant opportunity

Thibodaux Main Street will begin accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Louisiana Main Street Restoration Grant next month. Registration for the Restoration Grant is open to those who own a commercial building, business and/or property within the Thibodaux Main Street District. Grants range between $2,500 – $10,000.

Thibodaux Main Street began emailing guidelines for the grant to eligible applicants on Wednesday, May 11. The organization urges those who haven’t received an email to send a request to ThibodauxMainStreet@yahoo.com

Additional information will be announced at a later date on Thibodaux Main Street Social Media accounts and website.