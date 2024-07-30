Thibodaux Main Street: Applications for Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program are Open

Thibodaux Main Street has announced that the applications for the Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program are now open, offering an opportunity for property owners to revitalize historic buildings.

The program will award seven grants of $55,000 each, aiming to bring currently vacant or underutilized historic commercial buildings into productive use. To be eligible for this competitive grant, the property must be within a designated Louisiana Main Street district, and it must be listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. All work must meet the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation. Additionally, grant recipients are required to provide a $10,000 monetary match.

Thibodaux Main Street Executive Director Danielle Stein encourages property owners with potentially eligible properties to consider applying for this grant, particularly if they own underutilized buildings. This grant program focuses on returning buildings to productive use and contributing to revitalizing historic areas.

Stein stated that this recent opportunity is just one part of revitalization efforts. She mentioned, “We relaunched our facade grant program this year in partnership with the Lorio Foundation. As a result, we were able to provide nearly $20,000 in grant money.” The grant was aimed at assisting property owners in enhancing the appearance of their buildings, catalyzing development, and improving the area’s overall look.

Interested property owners are encouraged to review the grant guidelines and application information at https://www.downtownthibodaux.org/historic and submit their applications online by August 31, 2024. For any inquiries or assistance with the application process, email Danielle@ThibodauxMainStreet.com.