Thibodaux Main Street Program Earns 2022 National Accredition

Congratulations to Thibodaux Main Street! The program is officially a 2022 Nationally Accredited Main Street Program!

Thibodaux Main Street Executive Director Danielle Stein celebrated with an uplifting social media post announcing Thibodaux Main Street, along with 19 other Louisiana Main Street organizations, has met 10 national performance standards showing their commitment to preservation-based economic development.

“We’re proud and we wanted to share it with you: the community we serve…Now let’s pause for some 2021 Reinvestment Impact numbers,” Stein wrote.

The impact numbers are huge including $5.7 billion reinvested locally, 6,601 net new businesses, 10,595 buildings rehabbed, and 1.4 million volunteer hours. These numbers reflect the impact Main Street programs from across the country accomplished last year proving the programs make a huge difference in investing locally and supporting small businesses.

When it comes to a successful main street program, Stein recently said in an interview that it’s the intersection between an economic development program and historic preservation. The program has grown since its inception in 2009 and thrives today bringing various small businesses and is interactive when it comes to getting the community involved. Community involvement is key with initiatives such as the Storywalk and the various downtown Thibodaux events that fill the streets with food, culture, and good times.

Despite Hurricane Ida and the destruction the storm caused, the area continues to rebuild and move forward stronger than ever. The downtown area showcases a diverse business hub that consists of boutiques, cafes, art studios, restaurants, healthy living, and more! It also houses a library, a little free library, and showcases a storybook walk for the littles that get imaginations going.

Through partnerships, grants, and a community with a common goal of making Thibodaux Main Street a better place to live, the local program proves to be a light in a time when residents are looking to make our area a better place for generations to come.

“I encourage you to come out and explore Downtown Thibodaux on foot: visit a shop you’ve never been to, consider one of our restaurants for your next celebration, or simply admire the beauty of our historical buildings,” Stein wrote on the program’s website, ” There are so many treasures to be found if you just take the time to look. Send us your feedback, let us know what you want your downtown to be.

Downtown Thibodaux is the heart of our City, the roots of the community we know and love today, and as such, should be nurtured. I hope that you’ll join us as we work to preserve her historic beauty while maintaining significance in today’s fast-paced world. I look forward to the future of Thibodaux Main Street and my role in helping to transform Downtown Thibodaux. It may take some time but good things come to those who wait!”