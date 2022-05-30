Thibodaux man killed in boating incident on Bayou Chevreuil

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred on May 28 in St. John Parish.

Search and rescue crews recovered the body of Christopher Martin, 52, of Thibodaux, on May 29 around 1 p.m. from Bayou Chevreuil.

LDWF agents were alerted about a missing boater in Bayou Chevreuil around 5:30 p.m. on May 28. Agents learned that Martin jumped out of a vessel while it was traveling at a slow speed and briefly surfaced before disappearing.

LDWF agents along with the St. John, Lafourche and St. Charles parish sheriff’s offices responded immediately and began searching for Martin before finding his body on May 29.

LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. Martin’s body was turned over to the St. John Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.