Thibodaux Man Struck and Killed after Exiting Vehicle to Check on Prior Crash

On February 27, 2022, shortly after midnight, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-10 west near Clearview Parkway in Metairie. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 49-year-old Chad James of Thibodaux.

The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Chrysler 300, driven by 60-year-old Manuel Llorens, was traveling west on I-10 in the right lane near Clearview Parkway. At the same time, a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2018 Nissan Altima were stopped on the right shoulder at the Clearview Parkway exit. The driver of the Malibu, James, and the driver of the Altima, were standing outside of their vehicles on the shoulder. As Llorens approached the location of the other vehicles, he traveled off the roadway to the right and onto the shoulder. The Chrysler then impacted the side of the Malibu. The initial impact caused the front of the Malibu to strike the rear of the Altima. During the series of collisions, James and the driver of the Altima were struck by the Chrysler. Further investigation revealed that James and the driver of the Altima were previously involved in a minor crash and were outside of their vehicles discussing that incident when this crash occurred.

James suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Altima suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Llorens was properly restrained and was not injured. Impairment is unknown at this time and blood samples were obtained from all drivers. The investigation into this crash is ongoing and troopers will forward their findings to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office for consultation of criminal and traffic violations pending the completion of the investigation.

While it is still unknown if impairment was a factor in this crash, Troopers remind drivers that impaired driving continues to be a major problem throughout Louisiana. Have a plan and designate a driver before you decide to drink. In the event of a motor vehicle crash, the driver shall remove the vehicle from the travel lane of the highway to the nearest safe shoulder if the vehicle is not disabled and no injuries occurred. LSP also recommends that you remain in your vehicle, seat belted until law enforcement arrives and secures the scene for safety.