Thibodaux named one of 7 Best Downtowns in Louisiana

Downtown Thibodaux was recently recognized by World Atlas (worldatlas.com) as one of the 7 Best Downtown Areas in Louisiana!

“Just off the banks of Bayou Lafourche, this historic space has the appearance and energy harkening back to the founding of the town and still retains all the class, color, and style. Upkeep is critical and maintaining the look of each and every building is a labor of love, and it shows,” reads the writeup from World Atlas.

The article continues, detailing the unique charm of some of Thibodaux’s events, such as Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off, Monsters on Main, Fall/Spring Downtown Clean Up Day, and more. Other recognized downtowns were Natchitoches, Abbeville, Eunice, St. Martinville, Donaldsville, and Alexandria. Read the full article here.

Photos from Thibodaux Main Street, Inc.

“Any positive publicity that we can get is always a great draw for tourism to bring people to our area,” said Danielle Stein, Executive Director of Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. “But this recognition is also a great reminder to locals to be proud of what we have in our town, and not to take what we have for granted.”

Downtown Thibodaux and its events are organized by Thibodaux Main Street, Inc., a nonprofit corporation dedicated to downtown revitalization. Thibodaux Main Street is on a mission to create a vibrant community, support small businesses, and drive historic preservation-based economic and community development.

For more information about Thibodaux Main Street and their upcoming events, please visit their Facebook or website.