Thibodaux Native Chef Ryan Gaudet Competes in 15th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off

Good luck to Thibodaux native Chef Ryan Gaudet, Executive Chef of Spahr’s Seafood, in the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board’s 15th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off!

The cook-off has kicked off today and showcases Louisiana traditions and recipes. Twelve competitors are chosen for the competition to crown the king or queen of seafood. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser admitted, “With so many chefs in Louisiana to choose from, it was hard to narrow it down to just 12 competitors. There is no doubt judging dishes this year will be more difficult than ever before.”

According to an interview withThe Herald Guide, Chef Ryan Gaudet was born and raised in Thibodaux and started cooking at 13-years-old. He began a life in the kitchen as a dishwasher at Flanagan’s in Thibodaus and continued to work in local restaurants as he pursued his degree at the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls State University. After graduation in 2005, he apprenticed at restaurants in Chicago and was the people’s choice award winner for the 2015 Louisiana Restaurant Association’s Bayou Chapter Culinary Showcase.

As Executive Chef, he manages operations for three Spahr’s locations: Galliano, Thibodaux, and Des Allemands. He also operates the Malt and Burger in Thibodaux and a seafood market located next to Spahr’s in Des Allemands.

According to the cook-off’s release, the competing chefs have all firmly established themselves as worthy culinary powerhouses in their Louisiana communities.The winner of the competition will go on to represent the state of Louisiana at the Great American Seafood Cookoff among other culinary competitions.