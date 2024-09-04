Thibodaux bull rider Jay Rodrigue named 2024 Bulls, Bands & Barrels World Champion

Congratulations to Thibodaux’s own Jay Rodrigue, who was recently named the 2024 Bulls, Bands & Barrels World Champion Bull Rider, totaling an impressive 15,015 points over the course of the season!

“Jay Rodrigue has taken Bulls, Bands & Barrels and the world of bull riding by storm this season,” reads a statement from Bulls, Bands & Barrels. “This season has challenged Rodrigue and forced him to become his own man and fight for his place in the annals of BBB history. The competition from other riders and past BBB Champions is what pushed him to become one of the best bull riders in the BBB Tour.”

Bull riding runs in Rodrigue’s veins, and after spending his childhood looking at pictures of his father riding, he knew that was what he wanted to do. Although this is only his second season riding professionally, he has truly become the best.

“Jay has been riding bulls for a long time, since he was a little kid,” said Jay’s mother, Danielle Rodrigue. “We are so excited to see him win this title. It takes a lot of time on the road and a lot of dedication, and he absolutely deserves it.”

Rodrigue is currently a sophomore in college on a bull riding scholarship, and continues to train every day for his upcoming competitions. Congratulations Jay on this accomplishment!

Bulls, Bands & Barrels is the premier western sports competition and live entertainment experience, bringing together rodeo and live music fans in professional arenas and rodeo facilities across the United States. BBB features competitive bull riding, barrel racing and bullfighting which are considered the most exciting rodeo events today. For more information, please visit their Facebook page.