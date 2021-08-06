Thibodaux Native Wins ‘Picture the Parish’ Competition for Lafourche Parish

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced the first “Picture the Parish” competition for Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District constituents earlier this year. Congressman Graves’ office invited constituents to enter original photographs that best represent what makes their area great such as culture, people, music, food, and overall feel. Graves recently joined Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson and Thibodaux Mayor Tommy Eschete to congratulate the winner of Lafourche Parish, Richard Robichaux of Thibodaux.

Robichaux’s photo of sugarcane farming will be displayed in Chaisson and Eschete’s offices at the Lafourche Parish Office and Thibodaux City Hall. The winner’s of the competition’s artwork will also be displayed at the congressman’s district offices and Washington D.C. office throughout the 117th Congress until December of 2022 then will be given to the winners.

The congressman held a virtual ceremony where the winners were announced which could be watched in full here.