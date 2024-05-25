Thibodaux on Tap adds new Home Brewers Competition to 2024 festival

Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. is adding a new twist to their 2nd Annual Thibodaux on Tap Festival that beer enthusiasts are sure to love!

Not only will locals be able to enjoy 2oz tastings of craft beers from professional distillers across Louisiana at the festival, but attendees will also be able to taste, enjoy, and vote for the best home brewer in the new Home Brew Competition.

“I’m really happy that we can include the Home Brew Competition this year– some feedback that we got after our first festival in 2023 was that people wanted to see home brewers come out and compete,” said Danielle Stein, Executive Director of Thibodaux Main Street. “These home brewers do this as a hobby, so we are really honored to have them come out and share what they love at our craft beer festival. Home brewing is really a labor of love.”

Photos provided by Thibodaux Main Street via Facebook.

There are currently have five home brewers registered to compete, who will each bring several different beers with them to be entered into the competition. Festival participants will get the chance to vote on their favorite one, and official “First Place” will be awarded by a panel of judges. The competing home brewers are Ol Taxx Brewing Co., Tropical Storm Brewing, Sarpy Brewing, Symple Man Brewing, and The Beermacy.

“We have partnered with Big Mike BBQ Smokehouse in Thibodaux as our Home Brew Sponsor, so we have some really great prizes for our first place winners,” explained Danielle. “We have a lot of GATR Cooler prizes, home brew supplies from a speciality store in New Orleans, and more– things they can use to make more beer! They are walking away with more than bragging rights, but with things they can use to invest more into their hobby.”

Thibodaux on Tap will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2024 in Downtown Thibodaux at 6:00 PM. Alongside lots of craft beer to sample and enjoy, there will also be local food vendors and live music.

Ticket sales will be limited to manage crowd size and provide a more enjoyable experience, so do not hesitate to purchase your tickets soon. Tickets are non-refundable but are transferrable, and may be purchased here. All participants must be 21+ to attend Thibodaux on Tap.

For more information, please visit Thibodaux Main Street, Inc.’s Facebook page or contact Danielle Stein at danielle@thibodauxmainstreet.com.