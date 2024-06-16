Thibodaux on Tap announces winners of the first-ever Home Brew Competition

This past weekend, Downtown Thibodaux welcomed its 2nd Annual Thibodaux on Tap Craft Beer Fest!

The festival featured 2oz tastings of 99 different craft beers from dozens of professional brewers across Louisiana, as well as live music by Paggy Prine & Southern Soul, and delicious food. The event also added a new event this year, their first-ever Home Brew Competition.

“Our inaugural Home Brew Competition was a huge hit with guests and really helped elevate the event,” said Danielle Stein, Executive Director of Thibodaux Main Street. “Combined with the addition of more commercial breweries, our home brewers and their crafty concotions helped to make the 2nd Annual Thibodaux on Tap an unforgettable experience!”

The winners of the 1st Annual Home Brew Competition are as follows:

People’s Choice – Tropical Storm Brewing (Vernon Caldwell, Thibodax)

– Tropical Storm Brewing (Vernon Caldwell, Thibodax) Judge’s Choice – Symple Man Brewing (Jason Pye, Morgan City)

The full list of competing home brewers were Ol Taxx Brewing Co., Tropical Storm Brewing, Sarpy Brewing, Symple Man Brewing, and The Beermacy. The Home Brew Competition was presented by Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse in Thibodaux. For more information about Thibodaux on Tap and other events in downtown Thibodaux, please visit their Facebook page.