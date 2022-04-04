Thibodaux Playhouse holds auditions for summer musical

Nicholls to Offer Louisiana’s First Pet-Friendly Residence Hall this Fall
April 4, 2022
Senators Kennedy and Cassidy to vote against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination
April 4, 2022

Thibodaux Playhouse will host auditions for its Disney Newsies Jr. Musical, a 60-minute rendition of the 2012 Broadway musical. The audition will be held on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thibodaux Playhouse, located at 902 Jackson Street.

Thibodaux Playhouse is searching for 60 performers, ages 7 to 17 to participate in the musical, which is  inspired by the rousing true story of newsboys in turn-of-the-century New York City. The musical tells the story of hard-working kids in New York City who go on strike to fight for livable wages, showcasing performers who can tumble and dance.



The schedule for the musical is as follows:

  • Registration/Auditions: April 9 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Camp Dates: May 31- June 20, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Performances: June 21- June 26

Early registration is now open and can be completed online. For more information or questions regarding auditions, contact Director Rikki Broussard at msrikki@cftpa.net

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

April 4, 2022

Lafourche Parish Government Encourages Participation in Survey to Become Development Ready

Read more