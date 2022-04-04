Thibodaux Playhouse holds auditions for summer musical

Thibodaux Playhouse will host auditions for its Disney Newsies Jr. Musical, a 60-minute rendition of the 2012 Broadway musical. The audition will be held on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thibodaux Playhouse, located at 902 Jackson Street.

Thibodaux Playhouse is searching for 60 performers, ages 7 to 17 to participate in the musical, which is inspired by the rousing true story of newsboys in turn-of-the-century New York City. The musical tells the story of hard-working kids in New York City who go on strike to fight for livable wages, showcasing performers who can tumble and dance.

The schedule for the musical is as follows:

Registration/Auditions: April 9 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Camp Dates: May 31- June 20, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Performances: June 21- June 26

Early registration is now open and can be completed online. For more information or questions regarding auditions, contact Director Rikki Broussard at msrikki@cftpa.net