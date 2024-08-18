Thibodaux Playhouse presents cast of upcoming production, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”

Thibodaux Playhouse is excited to present the cast for their upcoming show, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

“After being convicted of a petty crime, a charming rogue named McMurphy contrives to serve his sentence in an airy mental institution rather than in a prison. This, he soon learns, was a mistake,” reads a description of the play. “He immediately clashes with the authoritarian head nurse, named Nurse Ratched. Despite her strict reign, McMurphy quickly takes over, leading others out of introversion, staging a revolt, and arranging a rollicking midnight party with liquor and women. But McMurphy’s brash insubordination has its consequences; Ratched ultimately triumphs by subjecting McMurphy to a frontal lobotomy.”

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest will run from September 13-15, 2024 and September 20-22, 2024. To purchase tickets and see exact times, please click here.

The cast of the play is as follows: (* denotes TPI Mainstage debut)

Director – Kristen Rodrigue

Stage Manager – Zaine Landry

– Randle P. McMurphy – Malcolm Parfait

– Nurse Ratched – Marissa B.*

Chief Bromden – Ashton Verdin

– Ashton Verdin Dale Harding – Benjamin Adams

– Billy Bibbit – Quinn Lapeyrouse

– Cheswick – Damon Stentz

– Dr. Spivey – Wesley Vizier

Aide Williams – Ray Rodrigue

Aide Warren – Cade Chauvin *

Candy Starr – Amy Laura Wales

Scanlon – Larry Howell

Aide Turkle – Malcolm Bell

– Sandra – Melinda Adams

– Martini – Matthew Santiago

Ruckly – Gavin Chauvin

– Gavin Chauvin Nurse Flinn – Mackenzie Verdin

Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. (TPI) was founded in 1960 as a non-profit community theatre dedicated to producing quality entertainment for the citizens of Thibodaux, Louisiana, and the surrounding areas. Over its 65-year history, Thibodaux Playhouse has produced hundreds of shows and performed at various venues.

Thibodaux Playhouse produces four to five main stage productions in its season, which extends from September to August. Additionally, the Playhouse hosts various workshops, productions, and classes through its outreach programs TPI Junior, TPI Teen, and TPI Field Trip. For more information about Thibodaux Playhouse and their upcoming performances, please visit their Facebook or website.