Thibodaux Police address social media posts regarding attempted abduction

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue would like to address a social media post circulating, which is insinuating that an attempted abduction occurred outside of a local business inside the Thibodaux City Limits on this evening, September 16, 2022. The social media post continued with additional posts insinuating that the van was seen at multiple other businesses inside the City Limits of Thibodaux.

To be clear, members of the Thibodaux Police Department did not respond or receive any report of suspicious actions of a subject approaching someone in the parking lot of a business. However, after receiving calls regarding the social media post, the van in question along with its occupants were located for questioning.

The investigators are treating this as strictly a suspicious call at most and have NO evidence to support there was ever an attempted abduction or crime of any kind that occurred. However, members of the Thibodaux Police Department identified all occupants and the vehicle for documentation purposes.

Chief Zeringue asks our community partners to please refrain from posting information to social media unless it comes from a creditable law enforcement site. False information as such can easily be added to an actual incident or when re-written / shared from someone who “heard” something. However, rather than taking matters into your own hands via social media; we encourage our community partners to contact your respective law enforcement agency with any suspicious activity you may observe or learn about so it can be properly investigated and addressed.