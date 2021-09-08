Thibodaux Police: Avoid these roadways due to downed power lines/construction

Please avoid the following roadways/intersections, due to downed power lines and/or active repairs in progress. These roadways are blocked off by either marked police vehicles and/or signage. Please find alternate routes if you must take to the roadway.

-40 Arpent at St. Patrick Hwy

-Glenwild at St. Patrick Hwy

-North and south traffic is open on St. Patrick Hwy

-Hickory St. at St. Mary Hwy

-There are other low hanging lines on several city streets but are still passable by standard vehicles.

-Ridgefield Rd. is shut down from Marydale Substation to Plantation Rd.

-Talbot is shut down from Badt Ave to Arms St.

-LA 308 is shut down between Coulon Rd. And Tiger Dr. (work may move east of Coulon Rd on 308 as work progresses)

-1800 block to 1300 block of Canal Blvd. is currently only one lane of travel while poles are being replaced