Thibodaux Police: Avoid these roadways due to downed power lines/construction

Thibodaux Police on Sept. 8:
Please avoid the following roadways/intersections, due to downed power lines and/or active repairs in progress. These roadways are blocked off by either marked police vehicles and/or signage. Please find alternate routes if you must take to the roadway.
-40 Arpent at St. Patrick Hwy
-Glenwild at St. Patrick Hwy
-North and south traffic is open on St. Patrick Hwy
-Hickory St. at St. Mary Hwy
-There are other low hanging lines on several city streets but are still passable by standard vehicles.
-Ridgefield Rd. is shut down from Marydale Substation to Plantation Rd.
-Talbot is shut down from Badt Ave to Arms St.
-LA 308 is shut down between Coulon Rd. And Tiger Dr. (work may move east of Coulon Rd on 308 as work progresses)
-1800 block to 1300 block of Canal Blvd. is currently only one lane of travel while poles are being replaced