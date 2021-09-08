Thibodaux Police: Avoid these roadways due to downed power lines/construction

Morgan City hotel provides shelter for linemen who were sleeping in parking lots
September 8, 2021
Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf of Mexico; takes aim at Florida
September 8, 2021
Thibodaux Police on Sept. 8:
Please avoid the following roadways/intersections, due to downed power lines and/or active repairs in progress. These roadways are blocked off by either marked police vehicles and/or signage. Please find alternate routes if you must take to the roadway.
-40 Arpent at St. Patrick Hwy
-Glenwild at St. Patrick Hwy
-North and south traffic is open on St. Patrick Hwy
-Hickory St. at St. Mary Hwy
-There are other low hanging lines on several city streets but are still passable by standard vehicles.
-Ridgefield Rd. is shut down from Marydale Substation to Plantation Rd.
-Talbot is shut down from Badt Ave to Arms St.
-LA 308 is shut down between Coulon Rd. And Tiger Dr. (work may move east of Coulon Rd on 308 as work progresses)
-1800 block to 1300 block of Canal Blvd. is currently only one lane of travel while poles are being replaced


STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

September 8, 2021

South Lafourche residents step up for their community in Ida’s aftermath

Read more