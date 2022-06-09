Thibodaux Police Chief Addresses Walmart Violence Threat Rumor

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue has publicly addressed a social media post circulating, which is insinuating that a subject is possibly at Walmart in Thibodaux and has made threats to shoot African Americans inside the store.

The release said an incident did occur earlier this week at the Neighborhood Walmart located in Terrebonne Parish (South City Limits). That incident is being investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. If there are any questions and/or concerns regarding the incident that took place at the Neighborhood Walmart, they ask that you direct to Terrebonne Parish Sherrif’s Office directly.

As precautionary measures, the Thibodaux Walmart Superstore located inside the City Limits of Thibodaux at 410 North Canal Boulevard, elected to hire Thibodaus Police Department to conduct off duty security services while the T.P.S.O. investigation was under way at the Neighborhood Walmart. Any extra police presence seen at this location is strictly for preventative reasons.