Thibodaux Police: Curfew to be strictly enforced

From Thibodaux Police Dept:

We are experiencing an influx of individuals and motorist attempting to wander and travel throughout the city limits of Thibodaux. Please understand we are still under a curfew until further notice. There is an abundant amount of trees, debris, water and power lines blocking countless streets throughout the entire city. We are also still dealing with severe weather conditions and emergency personnel will assess all damage when it is safe to do so. This curfew will be strictly enforced if you are caught ignoring this order.