Thibodaux Police Department announces traffic modification to Canal Boulevard Roundabout during construction

Effective Tuesday, August 27, 2024, a slight modification to a portion of the current traffic pattern regarding the roundabout will go into place. Motorists are asked to be aware of new signage in the area and message boards that will direct traffic into new lane switches.

This modification will require new lane switches, which is pertinent for contractors as they attempt to incorporate the next phase of construction. Please follow the written description and the color coded map below for visual instruction.

The most important safety change is Southbound Canal Boulevard will now yield at the roundabout, while Northbound Canal Boulevard will have the right of way and free flowing traffic through the roundabout to continue on LA. Highway 20 (Jackson Street) [Truck Route].

Canal Boulevard Southbound (YELLOW) will remain on the same route. However traffic MUST NOW YIELD to Northbound LA. Highway 20 (Jackson Street) crossing traffic when entering the roundabout.

[TRUCK ROUTE] Canal Boulevard Northbound (RED) will remain the same. However northbound traffic attempting to continue on LA. Highway 20/Jackson Street will now split in the roundabout, rather than through the median prior to the roundabout as before. When crossing Canal Boulevard (Southbound) traffic in the roundabout, Northbound traffic will have the right of way with a continues flow of traffic

[RED TRUCK ROUTE] – NOTE…All Heavy Truck Traffic must take LA. 20/Jackson Street, only regular vehicle traffic can continue Northbound on Canal Boulevard.

Southbound traffic from Jackson Street/ LA 20 (BLUE) to Canal Boulevard Southbound WILL CONTINUE TO YIELD when attempting to merge in the roundabout to travel southbound on Canal Boulevard.

“As always, we ask motorists to drive with caution and be patient while everyone adapts to this new adjustment,” said Lieutenant Clint Dempster.

