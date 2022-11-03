Thibodaux Police Department becomes certified Child Safety Seat Fitting Station

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue would like to announce that the Thibodaux Police Department is now a Child Safety Seat Fitting Station. Officers of the Thibodaux Police Department are trained and certified to properly install your child’s safety seat. There are several Louisiana Laws that mandate when and how your child needs to be buckled up and there are a few links listed below to help you navigate and understand these laws.

New parents have always had that thought in the back of their mind if they are installing a safety seat correctly. We can help. On every 3rd Wednesday of the month we will have an officer available to assist you in properly installing your child’s safety seat. This consists of the officer first demonstrating how the seat is properly installed and things to look for and then assisting you in reinstalling the seat. If you are unavailable to make one of these days you call the Thibodaux Police Department at 985-446-5021 and schedule an alternate date with Captain Aaron Barnes. Help us help you protect your most valuable asset.