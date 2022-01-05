Thibodaux Police Department Make Changes to Daily Operations

January 5, 2022
January 5, 2022

In an attempt to ensure the safety of citizens and employees with the recent influx in Coronavirus cases, the Thibodaux Police Department has temporarily ceased the following daily operations until further notice. This is an effort to eliminate germs and help reduce the spread of this virus.



• No Bar Cards will be issued or renewed.
• No Applicant Fingerprints will be taken.

They would also like to encourage citizens to communicate with the Criminal Records Division via email at TPDRecords@ci.thibodaux.la.us when requesting any public records requests. They announced utilizing this safety measure rather than going into the department will continue to help them ensure public safety.



