Thibodaux Police Department Office Closed due to Hurricane Ida

From the Thibodaux Police Department:

City of Thibodaux Officials have been tracking the weather and continues to be involved in all responses at the state and parish levels. In anticipation of Tropical Storm Ida, Thibodaux Police Department Administrative Offices will close at 12:00 p.m. (Noon Today) Friday, August 27, 2021.

All Thibodaux P.D. Essential Personnel will continue to be out through the storm ensuring public safety.

If any police assistance is needed, please contact our office at (985) 446-5021 or simply dial 9-1-1 in case of an emergency.