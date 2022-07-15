Thibodaux Police Department Welcomes New Officer

The Thibodaux Police Department is celebrating a new member of the team, Officer Simeon Leon.

Leon completed the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office’s P.O.S.T. Academy, Class 120. The academy is housed at the Law Enforcement Complex in Thibodays and is responsible for basic law enforcement training. The lesson plans are required to meet the Louisiana Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) Council’s requirements. Completion of the program can be presented for potential credit towards an undergraduate degree at select Louisiana two and four-year colleges.

Leon will start his career in the patrol division. Congratulations, Officer Leon!