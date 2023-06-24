Thibodaux Police Department’s K-9s place at National Conference

The National Narcotics Detector Dog Association (NNDDA) National Conference was recently held in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. K9s and their handlers from all over the Country were in Murfreesboro training during this conference.

Out of 85 K-9 Teams from around the country, Thibodaux Police Department’s K-9 Officer Alex Graham and K-9 Gunner earned 3rd place in patrol and 6th place in narcotics and K-9 Officer Kirk Foret and K-9 Apollo earned 4th place in patrol and 10th place in narcotics.

These rankings put both Thibodaux teams that attended the conference in the top 4 in patrol and top 10 in narcotics in the nation.