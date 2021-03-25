Thibodaux Police on Nicholls campus for arrest

Nicholls State University police officers are assisting the Thibodaux Police Department in an arrest of a suspect.

Residents are asked to avoid the area near Married Housing and Max Charter School off of Audubon Avenue.

The following message was sent to students and faculty members:

This is a Nicholls State University Emergency Notification Message, please pay close attention to the following details. An emergency situation maybe occurring in a location near you….

Please avoid the area near Married Housing and Max Charter School off Audubon Avenue.

University Police are assisting Thibodaux Police in an arrest of a person from outside the campus community.

Updates will be sent as necessary.