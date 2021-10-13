Thibodaux Police Increase Patrol Efforts and Offer Safety Tips for 2021 City of Thibodaux Halloween Celebrations

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that increased patrol efforts are scheduled for Halloween (Sunday, October 31, 2021, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.) in the City Limits of Thibodaux, in order to help keep trick-or-treaters safe. Officers will patrol with their blue cruise lights activated to remind motorists to drive slowly and exercise extreme caution as children take to the streets. Parents and adults are encouraged to keep a close watch for all children and report any incidents or suspicious activity to any visible officer or by contacting the Thibodaux Police Department at (985) 446-5021. In case of an Emergency, Dial 9-1-1.

Chief Zeringue would like to offer some helpful safety tips to our community partners and their children, while they enjoy the Halloween festivities. Taking into consideration COVID-19 precautions, large gatherings are discouraged; “hay-ride” events are prohibited and social distancing is encouraged. Please avoid congregating in the beds of pickup trucks and/or on trailers pulled by ATV’s. While trick-or-treating, also beware of any possible debris that may still be awaiting pickup along the roadways throughout the city of Thibodaux.



Halloween Safety

Everyone loves a good scare on Halloween, but not when it comes to child safety. There are several easy and effective behaviors that parents can share with kids to help reduce their risk of injury.

Hard Facts

On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

Top Tips

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors. Since masks can sometimes obstruct a child’s vision, try non-toxic face paint and makeup whenever possible.

Have kids use glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.

Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, remind them to stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups with preferably immediate family members.

City of Thibodaux trick-or-treating hours are from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. so be especially alert for kids during those hours.

When selecting a costume make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.

Trick or Treaters

Kids should try to stay in small groups of immediate family with a responsible adult, or teen accompanying each group. At least one person in the group should carry a flashlight in case it begins to get dark.

Try to stay on well-lighted streets and do not go to homes that are not well lit.

Never enter a stranger’s house even if invited and never take a ride from a stranger.

Use sidewalks when possible. Always Walk! Never run across yards. Look both ways before crossing streets.

Treats

Never eat treats from trick-or-treating until they are examined by a parent.

Check wrappers of pre-packaged treats for signs of tampering and throw away anything unwrapped.

If harmful items are found, notify your local law enforcement agency.

Parties

Always know who is sponsoring the activity and how long it will last.

Older children may wish to help supervise instead of trick-or-treating.

Keep any paper decorations well away from heat or flames.

Costumes

Wear comfortable street shoes. Avoid big, floppy shoes.

Trick-or-treat bags and buckets should have handles to keep arms free.

Bags should be easy to carry and should not drag on the ground.

Carry-along props should be made of Styrofoam or cardboard with no sharp points.

Hats, wigs, or beards should be secure and out of eyes.



Parents

Avoid encouraging children to enter a stranger’s house. Never invite trick-or-treaters into your home.

Give self-wrapped, homemade treats only to children you know, and wrapped commercial treats to others.

Know the supervising adult and friends your children may be with, and exactly what route they will be taking.

Try not to leave your home unattended on Halloween Night.

Leave a porch light on, so children will know it’s okay to visit your home.

Keep pets inside the house, garage, or shed.

Use flashlights or LED Candles in Jack-lanterns, opposed to using a fire lit candle.

Weather

If rain gear is needed, please be cautious of others upon using an umbrella. If roadways are wet, please wear nonskid shoes, to prevent any slipping hazards.

Chief Zeringue and the Thibodaux Police Department would like to wish everyone a Happy & Safe Halloween. Chief Zeringue added that “Safety is priority. Although we all want to share a good time with the kids, we must come together as a community to ensure public safety. Intensified patrols will be conducted throughout the community, but it is vital that adults assist with keeping our children safe”.