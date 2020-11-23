Thibodaux Police participating in ‘Click It or Ticket’ wave until Nov. 29

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that by utilizing a Louisiana Highway Safety Grant, the Thibodaux Police Department will be participating in a Click It or Ticket It wave within the City Limits of Thibodaux beginning Monday (today), November 23rd, and lasting until Sunday, November 29th.

Thibodaux Police Officers, who are not scheduled to work normal duty, will be assigned to this wave at various times of the day and night during the wave. Officers will be conducting saturation patrol each day in search of motorists and occupants not wearing seatbelts.

47%, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), is the percentage of passenger vehicle occupants killed in 2017 who were unrestrained. So what can we do? Buckle Up! You can reduce chances of fatal injury while riding in the front seat by 45% just by wearing your seatbelt.

Chief Zeringue and all of us at the Thibodaux Police Department would like to thank all of our partners for helping spread the word about the importance of wearing a seatbelt.