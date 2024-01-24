Thibodaux Police shares Street Flooding Closures

Flash Flood Warning issued for Northern Terrebonne, Northern LafourcheJanuary 24, 2024
***STREET FLOODING CLOSURES***
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue asks all motorist to drive with caution in these weather conditions. We are experiencing some street flooding inside the City of Thibodaux and anticipate more throughout the remainder of today and tomorrow. Please remember not to drive on flooded streets. Signs have been placed on several roadways throughout the city are still passable, advising of the high water areas. Standing water is not only dangerous for the motorist, but local residents and businesses as well. If possible, please refrain from taking to the roads if it can be avoided.
Below is a list of roadways currently blocked due to impassable conditions.
St. Charles Street – (From Canal Boulevard/LA 20 to East 7th Street)
1300 Block of Canal Boulevard – (Affecting only the right lane)
West 7th Street – (Harrison Street to Jackson Street/LA 20)
East 7th Street – (At the intersection of Narrow Street)
Eagle Drive – ( Both Portions)
From Louisiana State Police:
– LA Hwy 20 northbound (Canal Blvd) at the intersection of LA Hwy 648 (Percy Brown Rd) and Duplantis Street is closed due to high water. Traffic traveling north can turn left onto Duplantis Street or right onto LA Hwy 648