Thibodaux Police suspending some daily operations as COVID cases rise

In an attempt to ensure the health safety of citizens during the recent increase of COVID-19 cases, the Thibodaux Police Department (TPD) said it’s again temporarily ceasing the following daily operations until further notice:

• No Bar Cards will be issued or renewed.

• No Applicant Fingerprints will be taken.

TPD would also like to encourage citizens to communicate with its Criminal Records Division via email @ TPDRecords@ci.thibodaux.la.us when requesting any public records requests.

“Chief Zeringue apologizes for this inconvenience, but by utilizing these safety measures rather than coming into the department, this will continue to help us in ensuring public health safety,” Thibodaux Police said.