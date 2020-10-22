Thibodaux Police Department to begin issuing bartender card permits again

From the Thibodaux Police Department:

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue has announced that effective immediately, we will begin issuing bartender card permits again.

This process had previously ceased with COVID-19 restrictions.

Any person needing to update their current City of Thibodaux Bartender Permit or wishing to apply for a new one, must contact our Records Division by phone @(985)446-5021 and schedule an appointment. Appointments will only be made between the hours of 8:30 a.m and 4:00 p.m (Monday – Friday).