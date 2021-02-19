Thibodaux Receives $2 Million to Upgrade Wastewater System; Project anticipated to save 225 jobs

Graves-supported project will modernize the system so it is safer, while also saving an anticipated 225 jobs and creating 60 more

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) announced Thibodaux is receiving a $2,000,000 investment award from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to modernize the City of Thibodaux’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, and it is anticipated 225 jobs will be saved and 60 new jobs will be created. Legislation passed last year provided EDA with funds for economic development assistance programs to help local communities prevent, prepare for and respond to challenges faced.

“We worked hard to support the City’s effort on this much-needed shot in the arm for the Thibodaux community as they have faced a series of challenges over the past year – whether the pandemic, challenges in the industry sector, and now the once-in-a-generation winter storm that is having a large regional impact. And this result shows that if federal and local partners can work together on short and long term infrastructure, we can deliver sustainable fixes while both maintaining and creating jobs, a win-win,” Graves said. “Mayor Eschete and the city of Thibodaux will put these dollars to the highest and best use for Thibodaux, helping the region continue to serve as a hub for jobs, energy, agriculture and innovation, and keep the looming threat of deteriorating critical community infrastructure at bay.

To read the original request for the investment, click here.

More from EDA:

Applicant: City of Thibodaux

EDA Investment Amount: $2,000,000

Total Project Cost: $2,500,000

Anticipated Impact/Outcome: 60 jobs created and 225 jobs saved.

Description: This EDA investment supports the City of Thibodaux with upgrading the wastewater system, which will continue to support the many businesses located in the city allowing them to focus their energy on recovery and sustainability. The project will help the city continue to provide a modern wastewater treatment system that is safe for both the area residents and surrounding environment. The system supports myriad residential properties and a host of government, education, business, and industrial operations. Once completed, the project will help the region with recovery efforts from the coronavirus pandemic, strengthen the regional economy, and advance economic resiliency throughout the region.