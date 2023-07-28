Thibodaux Regional Achieves Birth Ready Designation

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce that it has achieved Birth Ready Designation for 2023. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative (LaPQC) recognized Thibodaux Regional for committing to practices of implementing quality improvement to improve birth outcomes for mothers in Louisiana.

To achieve designation, Thibodaux Regional Health System met criteria in five dimensions, including implementation of policies and procedures, promoting patient partnership, and addressing health disparities and equity.

“It is a privilege to acknowledge Thibodaux Regional for working to implement best practices in an equitable way to ensure every woman who gives birth has a safe, equitable, and dignified birth,” said Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell, medical director of the LaPQC.

Facilities who receive Birth Ready Designation have undergone a rigorous application and review process by the LaPQC Birth Ready designation committee. Applications are reviewed and renewed annually for sustained compliance. The work of the LaPQC, an initiative of the department’s Bureau of Family Health and the Louisiana Commission on Perinatal Care and Prevention of Infant Mortality, is dedicated to improving perinatal and neonatal outcomes across Louisiana. The LaPQC was created to promote the implementation of evidence-based practices to reduce significant factors that contribute to poor birth outcomes. The collaborative also focuses on promoting health equity and reducing racial and ethnic disparities.

For more information on Birth Ready Designation visit PartnersForFamilyHealth.org/birth-ready.

