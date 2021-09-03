Thibodaux Regional acquires Coastal Urgent Care in Houma, Thibodaux

Thibodaux Regional Health System and Coastal Urgent Care have finalized an agreement for Thibodaux Regional to acquire the company’s Urgent Care locations in Thibodaux and Houma. The two locations, which serve thousands of residents throughout the Bayou Region, will be formally rebranded as Thibodaux Regional Urgent Care.

“Thibodaux Regional and Coastal Urgent Care have worked well together in the past. The integration of these two urgent care centers to our network will provide patients additional access to hospital services and physicians,” said Greg Stock, CEO of Thibodaux Regional Health System. “Patients seeking treatment for non-life threatening medical care will benefit by receiving care in the most effective and efficient manner possible.”

According to Travis Landry, PA-C, Clinical Coordinator of Coastal Urgent Care, “We are excited to join with Thibodaux Regional to provide high quality care to Thibodaux, Houma, and the surrounding areas.” “I have worked with CEO Greg Stock and the hospital staff for a number of years,” continued Landry. “We have a great relationship and I look forward to working with them to serve the healthcare needs of the region.”

Beginning immediately, Thibodaux Regional Health System will assume day-to-day operational responsibility for locations at 2031 Audubon Avenue in Thibodaux and 1411 St. Charles Street in Houma.