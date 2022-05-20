Thibodaux Regional announces Beach Volleyball League Nights

May 20, 2022
Thibodaux Regional Health System will host its first series of events at the brand new Sports Complex. Thibodaux Regional invites you to be one of the first to play on the new NCAA courts at its Beach Volleyball League Nights.



The late Spring season will kick off on Tuesday, May 24, and continue through Thursday, July 14. There is a $35 fee for members of the Sports Complex, and a $70 for non-members. The deadline for entry is May 23 for co-ed teams, and May 25 for men and women teams.

Games will take place on the following dates and times:

  • Tuesdays- 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. -Co-ED 18+ quads and Co-ED Youth 17 and under
  • Thursdays- 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. -Mens and Womens 4-6 player teams
Registration for the Beach Volleyball League Nights can be completed  online. Players can email their team name and division to sportscomplex@thibodaux.com. Contact Thibodaux Regional Health System Sports Complex at 985-449-4680 with any questions.


