Thibodaux Regional announces Beach Volleyball League Nights

Thibodaux Regional Health System will host its first series of events at the brand new Sports Complex. Thibodaux Regional invites you to be one of the first to play on the new NCAA courts at its Beach Volleyball League Nights.

The late Spring season will kick off on Tuesday, May 24, and continue through Thursday, July 14. There is a $35 fee for members of the Sports Complex, and a $70 for non-members. The deadline for entry is May 23 for co-ed teams, and May 25 for men and women teams.

Games will take place on the following dates and times:

Tuesdays- 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. -Co-ED 18+ quads and Co-ED Youth 17 and under

Thursdays- 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. -Mens and Womens 4-6 player teams