Thibodaux Regional announces date for Wellness Center Phase II Grand Opening

Thibodaux Regional Health System announced the Wellness Center Phase II Grand Opening will be held on May 6 and 7. “Please join us for food, fun, sports events and more! We are excited for you to see the new opportunities we’ve created to help make our region a healthier place to live, work and play,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional.

Thibodaux Regional broke ground for construction of Phase II of its innovative, state-of-the-art Wellness Center in February of last year.

Constructed on 12 acres behind the Wellness Center on the North Entrance side of the Center, Phase II features twelve NCAA regulation size sand volleyball courts, and twelve tennis courts with a two-story pavilion and viewing stand. Additionally, the expansion includes a multi-purpose field with 8-lane track and viewing stand with seating capacity for 1,000, as well as community garden.

“Phase II further exemplifies Thibodaux Regional’s leadership and continued commitment to the region,” says Greg Stock, Thibodaux Regional CEO. “The new facilities will enhance our current sports and wellness programs while providing opportunities to work with community partners in utilizing the facilities as well as host outside events and tournaments potentially increasing the economic impact to our area.”

For more information call 985-493-4326 or visit https://www.facebook.com/ThibodauxReg.