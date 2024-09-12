Thibodaux Regional announces services, and closures for Thursday, September 12

Thibodaux Regional Health System announced that their facilities fared well during Hurricane Francine, and provided the following update on services.

Beginning at 10 AM Thursday, September 12, we will resume the following services:

All outpatient services (imaging, lab, PT, OT, speech therapy, home health, cardiac rehab, etc.)

Thibodaux Regional Physician Clinics located in the Wellness Center

Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center

Thibodaux Regional Cardiology Clinic — Thibodaux

Thibodaux Regional Internal Medicine Clinic

Dr. Matthew Taylor & Dr. Caroline Robichaux (temporarily relocated to the Internal Medicine Clinic located at 400 North Acadia Road)

Thibodaux Regional Foot & Ankle Center (temporarily relocated to the Wellness Center Physical Medicine & Rehab Clinic)

Thibodaux Regional Cardiology Clinic — Labadieville (temporarily relocated to the Vacherie clinic at 22080 LA Hwy 20)

The Cancer Institute will open at 8 AM Thursday, September 12.

Thibodaux Regional Physician Clinics located in the Medical Office Building will re-open at 8 AM on Friday, September 13.

We will update you on the re-opening of Thibodaux Regional Urology Clinic, Thibodaux Regional Family Medicine Clinic in Paincourtville and Pierre Part, and the Urgent Care Clinics as soon as power is restored to these facilities.

If you have questions or concerns, please call 985-493-4399.