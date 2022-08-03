Thibodaux Regional announces the addition of competitive swimming program

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the hiring of Aquatic Swim Coach Robert Fletcher. Fletcher, a former collegiate swimmer, brings to Thibodaux Regional 30+ years of coaching experience, produced nearly 100 All-Americans, and has seen greater than 50 percent of his swimmers go on to compete at the collegiate level. His coaching experience spans the United States and will enrich opportunities for all ages in our region. The Thibodaux Regional competitive swimming program will begin this month.

As the community is aware, Crawfish Aquatics announced the discontinuation of its operations in the Bayou Region this past March. “When the parents of the swim team approached us requesting our assistance in continuing the program, we were happy to help,” says Greg Stock, Thibodaux Regional CEO. “Through our Wellness Center, we continue to work on perfecting and expanding sports performance. We feel that the opportunity to work with these talented, young athletes through integrated sports and wellness services, such as strength and conditioning, sports nutrition, and injury prevention, will enable high performance and help them to grow and excel in their sport.”

Thibodaux Regional’s Aquatics Center is state-of-the-art and its pool was designed and built for competitive swimming. For example, it is equipped with advanced timing sensor technology. The Aquatics Center is the only one of its kind in the region and provides an optimal environment for swimmers to practice and compete.

An informational parent meeting will be held Monday, August 8 at 6 pm on the fifth floor of Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center located at 726 North Acadia Road. Swim team tryouts will be held in the afternoons on the following Tuesday-Thursday. For more information email cmyhand@fitnesscenterofthibodauxregional.com or call 985.493.4725.