Thibodaux Regional Announces the WellFit 5K benefitting Girl’s Athletic Programs

Thibodaux Regional announces the WellFit 5K, event on March 26, which benefits girls’ athletics programs throughout our region. As women’s sports have become increasingly popular with more than 3 million girls competing in high school sports nationwide, Thibodaux Regional is committed to helping female athletes succeed. Through integrated sports and wellness services such as strength and conditioning, sports nutrition, and injury prevention, Thibodaux Regional wants to strengthen their commitment by supporting girls athletics programs in the region.

To participate in the WellFit 5K, visit www.thibodaux.com/wellfit5k. The entry fee is $25 for those ages 18 and older; $15 ages 6–18 (Entry Fee includes race t-shirt for ages 6 and above if registered before March 16). There is no charge for children under the age of 6.