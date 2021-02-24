Thibodaux Regional breaks ground on Phase II of Wellness Center

Thibodaux Regional Health System held a ceremonial groundbreaking for Phase II of the Wellness Center on Tuesday.

The 12 acres of land will feature 12 tennis courts, 12 beach volleyball courts, a turf playing field for soccer or football and an 8-lane running track, among other amenities.

Thibodaux Regional CEO Greg Stock said the facilities will be available for high school and Nicholls State University athletic programs, in addition to the wellness center’s members.

“So for community purposes, for organized sports — intercollegiate, high school and all of that — there’s going to be a place here, and it’s going to be a high-quality place to come and work out, have competition and stay healthy,” he said.

Dr. Jay Clune, Nicholls President, said after the groundbreaking that the future complex will be used by the university’s track and field, tennis, soccer and beach volleyball programs.

“They’re building very high-quality facilities, and they’re on our doorsteps, which makes it so great…It almost feels like a part of campus,” he said. “So, we’re very excited.”

Stock said the facilities are being built to NCAA standards and should take 10 to 11 months to be completed.

During yesterday’s remarks, Stock stressed the importance for residents to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle.

He noted that the hospital sees patients with high blood pressure, diabetes and heart conditions. “And to some degree, to a greater degree than we think sometimes, those problems can be eliminated or lessened if individuals and families in the community make a commitment to a healthier lifestyle,” he continued.

Stock shared that he tested positive COVID-19 on Christmas. Although breathing was a challenge, he said, he was “fortunate” because he had no underlying conditions. “If your underlying health is as good, you’re in a better place with COVID or whatever comes along,” he said.

Thibodaux Regional decided to build the wellness center, which saw around 350,000 visits a year before the pandemic, to make the community a healthier place, Stock said.

“We have some of the worst [health-related] numbers in the country — that’s just a fact. And the question is: who’s doing something about it? And I know there are people who are doing things about it; it’s not like there isn’t anything being done,” Stock said. “But it’s a tremendous challenge. So we build a tremendous building….and services that match it.”