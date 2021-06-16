Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center Radiation Oncology Earns ACR Accreditation

Thibodaux Regional Health System is proud to announce that its Cancer Center has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation by the American College of Radiology (ACR) in Radiation Oncology. Radiation oncology (radiation therapy) is the careful use of high-energy radiation to treat cancer. Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center utilizes the most advanced radiation therapy technology available to treat cancer for the very best outcomes.

The ACR seal of accreditation represents the highest level of quality and patient safety, and further validates Thibodaux Regional’s commitment to providing the highest level of cancer care to our patients. Accreditation is awarded only to facilities meeting specific Practice Guidelines and Technical Standards developed by ACR after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified radiation oncologists and medical physicists who are experts in the field. The ACR is the nation’s oldest and most widely accepted radiation oncology accrediting body, with over 700 accredited sites, and 30 years of accreditation experience.

Thibodaux Regional’s Cancer Center Radiation Oncology was rigorously evaluated based upon patient care and treatment, patient safety, personnel qualifications, equipment requirements, and quality assurance and control procedures. Through the accreditation, the Cancer Canter ensures that: