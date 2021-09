Update from Thibodaux Regional:



COVID Vaccine

COVID vaccination appointments that are scheduled for Thursday, September 2 and Friday, September 3 are postponed to the same time next week, Thursday, September 9 and Friday, September 10. Individuals who need to reschedule should call 985.493.4464.

COVID Testing

Due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, drive-thru COVID testing has been postponed until further notice.