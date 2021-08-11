Thibodaux Regional expands access to COVID testing

With the recent increase in COVID cases throughout Lafourche Parish and Region 3, Thibodaux Regional Health System has implemented the following measures to continue to best serve the community’s health needs and expand access for COVID testing.

Drive-thru site for COVID testing located on the hospital’s campus at the Heart & Surgery Center entrance located on the side of the Medical Mall. Testing will be performed Monday-Friday from 4 pm–7 pm and Saturday–Sunday from 2 pm–7 pm until further notice. Individuals do not need a physician’s order but should bring a valid ID and insurance information if applicable.

Screening/Testing Location set up outside of the hospital’s Main Entrance for individuals presenting to the Emergency Room with symptoms of COVID or have a doctor’s order for a COVID test. This site will be open seven days a week from 11 am – 11 pm.

You can reach Thibodaux Regional Health System by calling 985-493-4465 with questions.

For the most up-to-date information about COVID, please consult the CDC website at www.CDC.gov. You can also call the Louisiana Office of Public Health Statewide Network by dialing 211 or visit www.ldh.la.gov.