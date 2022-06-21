Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center hosts Flash Sale!

If you’re embarking on a fitness journey, and looking for the right place to get in shape, Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center is offering a three day Flash Sale. Beginning today, June 21, through Thursday, June 23, the fitness center is offering membership enrollment fee of just one dollar!

The fitness center offers a wide variety of membership options for everyone. Memberships are all inclusive with no hidden fees or long-term contracts. Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center provides the highest level of fitness programs to help members meet their fitness goal. “Penetrative health and wellness programs are considered an essential part of the healthcare spectrum. As a medically integrated fitness center, we pride ourselves on providing dynamic services to fitness and health maintenance,” reads a statement from the fitness center.

Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center offers personalized exercise plans, equipment orientation, comprehensive exercise facilities and exercise classes, personal training and specialty programs, and nationally certified fitness specialists. The facility amenities include cardio equipment, strength training equipment, locker rooms, indoor track, group exercise classes, aquatics area, child care, full court gymnasium, and an outdoor sports complex. An online tour of the facility can be viewed here. A membership inquiry can be completed online here.

Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center is located at 726 N Acadia Road, and is open Monday through Friday, from 5 a.m. – 10 p.m., and 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on weekends. For more information about membership options and rates, or to schedule a tour, contact Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center at 985-493-4950.