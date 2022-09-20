Thibodaux Regional Health System announced fall Soccer League Nights

Thibodaux Regional Health System announced the kick off of Soccer League Nights at the new Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex. The season will span from September 28 – November 16, 2022, on Wednesday nights from 6 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Soccer League Nights are coed, and for those 18 and older. The deadline for entry is September 26. Fees are per league season, and are $30 for Sports Complex members; $60 for non-members; $40 for non-member college students; and subs are $10 per night.

Game format:

Coed 18+ quads (at least one female player required on field at all times)

Six vs. six players

Two 25-minute halves per game

Call 985-449-4680 with any questions and e-mail team name and division to sportscomplex@thibodaux.com. Registration can be completed online.