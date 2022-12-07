Thibodaux Regional Health System celebrates 1-year anniversary of Cancer Institute

The Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute opened its doors one year ago, as the region’s first freestanding cancer center. The $40 million state-of-the-art Cancer Institute provides care for 95 percent of types of cancer, and offers services including surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, high dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy, and hormonal therapy.

“For nearly 30 years, Thibodaux Regional has been committed to providing the best cancer care for our region so patients can receive high quality care close to home. Today we celebrate the 1-year anniversary of our Cancer Institute—a four-story, 80,000-square-foot facility that combines integrated, leading-edge cancer care with a warm, healing environment,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional Health System. “Please revisit this important milestone, and help us celebrate this special place of hope for so many.”