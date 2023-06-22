Thibodaux Regional Health System Opens Cardiology Clinic in Assumption Parish

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the opening of its Cardiology Clinic in Assumption Parish.

Thibodaux Regional is nationally-recognized as the number one health system in Louisiana for excellence in providing the highest quality Cardiac Care. The establishment of a Cardiology Clinic with expert and highly-trained cardiologists and staff is another way that Thibodaux Regional is providing quality heart and vascular care utilizing the latest treatments and state-of-the-art technology close to home.

Thibodaux Regional Cardiology Clinic is located at 2595 Hwy. 1, Labadieville. To schedule an appointment call 985.493.4993.

About Thibodaux Regional Health System

Thibodaux Regional Health System is an award-winning health system nationally-recognized for excellence in clinical quality, patient experience, innovation, and vision and leadership. The Health System has been recognized as a 5-Star hospital by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Thibodaux Regional has grown tremendously to meet the health and wellness needs of the region as evidenced by recruitment of more than 100 physician specialists, a premier, 80,000 square foot Cancer Institute, a nationally-acclaimed 250,000 square foot Wellness Center and Sports Complex, and many other clinical services.

As the most preferred hospital in the region, Thibodaux Regional is a leader in providing highly specialized services for the people of Lafourche and seven surrounding parishes. Services include Heart Surgery, Medical and Radiation Oncology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Sports Medicine, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, General, Laparoscopic, and Bariatric Surgery, Pulmonology, Rheumatology, Women’s Services, Sleep Disorders, Wound Care, Inpatient and Outpatient Physical Rehabilitation, and Wellness Services. For more information, visit www.thibodaux.com.