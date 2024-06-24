Thibodaux Regional Health System opens new Urgent Care in Gray

On Friday, June 21, 2024, Thibodaux Regional Health System’s brand-new Urgent Care officially opened in Gray. Members of the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce joined physicians, nurses, and staff to celebrate this new location.

“Thibodaux Regional Urgent Care in Gray is an outstanding choice for rapid, excellent care when you have an urgent medical need. We’re proud to offer our community shorter wait times than a typical emergency room, ensuring you and your family can get care when you need it,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional Health System.

Thibodaux Regional Urgent Care providers will offer the Gray community top-tier service and compassionate care, with a staff highly trained and equipped to care for children and adults. Their services include:

Treatment for ear infections.

Wound care for cuts, scrapes, and bruises.

Foreign-body removal, including splinters.

Treatment for burns.

Lab testing and treatment for bladder infections.

Care for many injuries, including sprains, strains, and fractures.

School sports physical exams for students.

Employment-related physical exams.

Intravenous (IV) fluid rehydration therapy.